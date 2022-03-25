Rutschman (triceps) has been able to do some receiving work behind the plate but has yet to test his arm with any throwing or hitting, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman still hasn't been ruled out for Opening Day, but he has a lot to do in his recovery from a triceps strain if he's to be ready to make his big-league debut right away. He's 10 days into his 2-to-3 week shutdown period and remains on that schedule, as he's expected to get back to throwing and hitting in about a week. He'll at least be sharp defensively by Opening Day, as he's been able to continue his work behind the plate, but he won't have the chance to get many Grapefruit League at-bats.