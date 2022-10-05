site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench for nightcap
Rutschman isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman started behind the plate during Wednesday's matinee and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. He'll get a breather for the nightcap while Robinson Chirinos starts at catcher and bats ninth.
