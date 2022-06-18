Rutschman isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman will get a breather Saturday after he went 5-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI, three runs and a walk over the last three games. Robinson Chirinos is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Delivers first career homer, RBI•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: First career three-hit game•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench Thursday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Takes seat for matinee•