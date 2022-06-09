site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench Thursday
Rutschman isn't starting Thursday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman is resting after he went 1-for-8 with a strikeout over the last two games. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
