Rutschman went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 1-0 win over the Pirates.

The rookie catcher was able to turn his patience into some fantasy value even without benefit of a hit, snatching his second big-league stolen base. Rutschman has been locked in since the All-Star break, slashing .357/.526/.524 through his last 13 games with a 13:8 BB:K, seven doubles, three RBI and 10 runs. The 24-year-old hasn't quite unlocked all of his power potential yet, but he's well on his way to living up to the hype as the first overall pick in the 2019 draft.