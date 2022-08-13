Rutschman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a sacrifice fly and a walk in Friday's 10-3 win over the Rays.

Rutschman got the scoring started in the first inning with his solo shot, which was his first long ball since July 16. He'd gone seven games without an extra-base hit entering Friday, but he's still been solid by going 10-for-32 (.313) with a 13:4 BB:K through 10 games in August. The catcher is slashing .251/.365/.439 with six homers, 21 RBI, 42 runs scored, two stolen bases, 22 doubles and a triple through 65 contests overall.