Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Rutschman (triceps) has been making progress in his recovery, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman has been dealing with a right triceps strain since mid-March, and he's on the 7-day minor-league injured list to begin the regular season. However, he's been taking batting practice recently while going through a throwing progression. Although the 24-year-old's recent activity is certainly encouraging, he doesn't yet have a timetable to return to game action.