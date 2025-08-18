default-cbs-image
Rutschman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

After starting behind the dish in each of the Orioles' last three contests, Rutschman will get a breather as Baltimore opens its two-game set in Boston. Top prospect Samuel Basallo will receive his first career start behind the plate Monday, after he made his MLB debut as a designated hitter during Sunday's 12-0 win over the Astros.

