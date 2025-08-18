Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Receiving Monday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.
After starting behind the dish in each of the Orioles' last three contests, Rutschman will get a breather as Baltimore opens its two-game set in Boston. Top prospect Samuel Basallo will receive his first career start behind the plate Monday, after he made his MLB debut as a designated hitter during Sunday's 12-0 win over the Astros.
