Rutschman is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays.

Rutschman made a triumphant return to the lineup in Monday's 11-4 win over Toronto following a five-plus-week stay on the injured list due to an oblique strain. He started behind the plate and batted cleanup in the win, finishing with two doubles, one single, two runs and two RBI over five plate appearances. Alex Jackson will step in behind the plate for the first game of the day Tuesday, but Rutschman should be in line to handle catching duties for the nightcap.