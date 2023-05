Rutschman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With the Orioles and Guardians kicking off their series with a matinee game, Rutschman will head to the bench in what appears to be a routine maintenance day. James McCann will check in behind the dish in place of Rutschman, who started at either catcher or designated hitter in each of the Orioles' previous 13 games.