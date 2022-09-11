site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Resting Sunday
Rutschman is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, according to Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun.
The switch-hitter owns just a .536 OPS against left-handed pitchers, so he will be held out Sunday with southpaw Rich Hill on the mound for Boston. Robinson Chirinos will take over behind the plate.
