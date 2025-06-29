Rutschman said Sunday that he's improving in his recovery from a left oblique strain, but he admitted that he's uncertain if he'll be activated from the 10-day injured list for the Orioles' first game out of the All-Star break July 18 versus the Rays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino previously ruled Rutschman out for the remainder of the first half but expressed optimism that the catcher would be ready to go for the start of the Orioles' post-break schedule. Since being placed on the IL on June 21, Rutschman has been able to do some throwing, but he has yet to resume swinging a bat, according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Until Rutschman proves that he can hit against high-velocity pitching without any side discomfort, the Orioles may not provide a firm target date for his return to the lineup.