The Orioles activated Rutschman (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Rutschman had been shelved with a left oblique strain for more than a month, but he's ready to go following a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk. The 27-year-old is sporting a disappointing .227/.319/.372 batting line this season for the Orioles, but given the low offensive bar catchers have to clear, fantasy managers who have Rutschman rostered will want to have him in their lineups this week.