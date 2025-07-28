Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles activated Rutschman (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Rutschman had been shelved with a left oblique strain for more than a month, but he's ready to go following a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk. The 27-year-old is sporting a disappointing .227/.319/.372 batting line this season for the Orioles, but given the low offensive bar catchers have to clear, fantasy managers who have Rutschman rostered will want to have him in their lineups this week.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Returning from IL on Monday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Could be reinstated soon•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Could return this weekend•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Starting assignment soon•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Rehab to extend post-All-Star break•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Hits off tee Wednesday•