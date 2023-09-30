Rutschman (illness) is starting at catcher and batting second Saturday against Boston.

Rutschman was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game due to illness, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Saturday's contest. The 25-year-old backstop has gone 7-for-17 with a homer and four RBI over his last five games and will attempt to remain hot as the Orioles prepare for a postseason run.