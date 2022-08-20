Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Friday's 15-10 win over the Red Sox.

Rutshman belted a two-run shot in the fourth inning, his eighth homer of the year and third in the last seven games. The star rookie bumped his slash line up to .255/.364/.457 with 47 runs scored and 33 extra-base hits through 71 career games. He's gone 17-for-56 (.304) with 16 walks and 11 strikeouts this month.