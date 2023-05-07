Rutschman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Atlanta.

Rutschman had started each of the previous seven games at either catcher or designated hitter, but he'll get a breather for the series finale while James McCann and Anthony Santander draw the starts at those respective lineup spots. The move to the bench comes after Rutschman went 0-for-11 over his last three starts, dropping his season average to .285. Rutschman still walked four times and struck out just twice during that span, so he still appears to be seeing the ball well at the plate.