Rutschman isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Detroit.

Rutschman has really been struggling as of late, slashing .128/.227/.231 in 44 plate appearances over his last 10 games. He'll take a game off to begin Saturday's festivities but will likely return to the starting nine for the nightcap. In the meantime, Gary Sanchez will start behind the plate and bat eighth.