Rutschman is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Brewers on Monday.
Maverick Handley will serve as the Orioles' catcher Monday and bat ninth. Rutschman has struggled at the plate since the beginning of May, slashing .185/.241/.296 with two RBI over that span.
