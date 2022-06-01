Rutschman is not starting in Wednesday's matchup against the Mariners, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Rutschman will take a seat after starting four games in a row, going 2-for-14 with a double and a run in those contests. Robinson Chirinos will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in Wednesday's matchup.
