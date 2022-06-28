Rutschman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 9-2 win against the Mariners.

Rutschman got the scoring started for Baltimore in the contest, plating a run with a first-inning single. He also kicked off a homer barrage against Seattle starter George Kirby, launching a solo shot in the third frame that was the first of four long balls the team hit over the third and fourth innings. Rutschman has collected at least one hit in nine of his past 10 games and is slashing .351/.385/.784 with three homers, seven doubles and nine RBI over that span.