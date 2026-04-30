Rutschman isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Astros, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an additional run scored during Baltimore's 10-3 win in Game 1, and he'll get a chance to rest his legs during the second half of Thursday's festivities. Samuel Basallo will do the catching instead for starter Brandon Young.