Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Miami.
It's a routine day off for Rutschman, who had started each of the previous four contests for the Orioles. Samuel Basallo is doing the catching and batting fifth in the series opener.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Taking seat during nightcap•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Goes yard twice in big win•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Makes splash in return•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Activated from injured list•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Progresses to running•