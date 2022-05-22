Rutschman went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rays.

Rutschman only had to wait until his third plate appearance to get his first big-league hit, and it was a rare triple for the catcher. He had only three career triples and four stolen bases during his short rise through the minors, so he shouldn't be expected to be much of a speed threat. He'll get to rest his legs Sunday -- the top prospect is batting fifth as the designated hitter in the series finale versus the Rays.