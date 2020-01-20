Play

Rutschman was invited to the Orioles' big-league spring training camp on Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The 2019 first-overall pick will spend his first spring as a professional with the Orioles' major-league coaching staff. He's expected to spend several summers with that group as well, though that's unlikely to begin in 2020, as he's yet to reach High-A ball.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • mike-clevinger.jpg

    Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0

    Starting pitcher is a position of haves and have-nots, offering deep tiers of aces and near-aces...

  • austin-meadows.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 1.0

    The first five picks of most standard drafts figure to be outfielders, but the position isn't...

  • tim-anderson.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 1.0

    Shortstop has become a position of stars, topped only by third base in what it offers to Fantasy...