Hays is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Toronto.
Hays went 3-for-7 with two home runs and a double in the first two games of the series, but he'll be given a breather for Wednesday's contest. Kyle Stowers will take over as the Orioles' starting left fielder.
More News
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Slugs two homers•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Calf injury still lingering•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Returns from injured list•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Cleared to begin rehab assignment•
-
Orioles' Austin Hays: Working out with Double-A affiliate•