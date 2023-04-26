Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed after Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox that Hyde is day-to-day with a bruised right hand and has avoided a serious injury, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports. He went 0-for-1 before exiting.

Hays was removed in favor of Tarrin Vavra with the contusion on his right hand, and Hyde told reporters that the team is fortunate that it's not a significant injury. Hays should be considered day-to-day with a chance to miss a game or two while he recovers, but it doesn't sound like this will require a stint on the injured list for the 27-year-old.