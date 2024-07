Hays was removed from Saturday's game against the Yankees due to adductor soreness, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Hays went 1-for-2 with a strikeout before being lifted in the seventh inning. The outfielder has been on the short side of a platoon in left field and with lefty Carlos Rodon expected to start for the Yankees on Sunday, Hays could be back in action for the Orioles' final game before the All-Star break if he's feeling up to it.