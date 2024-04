Hays is not in Friday's lineup versus the Pirates in part because he's under the weather, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde also believes that Hays -- who is off to a 2-for-18 start at the plate this season -- is pressing a little bit. Hays will be at the ballpark for Friday's game and is considered day-to-day. Colton Cowser is handling left field in his place.