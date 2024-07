Hays (adductor) will start in left field and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Hays exited early in Saturday's 6-1 loss to adductor soreness, but his inclusion in the lineup for the Orioles' final game before the All-Star break suggests that the injury isn't anything too serious. He'll be picking up his fourth start in five games Sunday, and Hays should have a clearer path to playing time following Heston Kjerstad's (concussion) recent placement on the injured list.