Hays is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Phillies, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays will get a breather after he went 1-for-4 with a walk and a strikeout in the team's 11-inning 5-3 loss in the series opener Friday. Colton Cowser will slide over to left field while Cedric Mullins enter the lineup in center field and bats seventh versus Philadelphia.