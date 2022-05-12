Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the game and ultimately went 0-for-4 with a strikeout. The 26-year-old will be further evaluated prior to Friday's series opener in Detroit, but Chris Owings and Tyler Nevin could see increased at-bats if Hays is forced to miss time.