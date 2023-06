Hays went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Rays.

That's now five straight multi-hit games for Hays -- he's gone 22-for-52 with a 1.129 OPS over his last 13 contests. The 27-year-old Hays is having a breakout campaign as a fixture in Baltimore's lineup. He's slashing .327/.366/.527 with eight homers, 31 RBI and 40 runs scored across 265 plate appearances.