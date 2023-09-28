Hays went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Nationals.

The steal was Hays' fifth of the season and his first since Aug. 26. The outfielder was atop the lineup versus southpaw Patrick Corbin -- this was the first time he's hit leadoff since Sept. 4. Hays has been steady throughout the season, batting .279 with a .779 OPS, 16 home runs, 67 RBI and 76 runs scored over 142 contests as the Orioles' primary left fielder. He's been a little down in September, hitting .265 with three homers over 25 contests.