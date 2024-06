Hays went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 17-5 win over the Yankees.

Hays has gone 9-for-24 (.375) over his last nine games, though he also has a 1:7 BB:K in that span. The outfielder has had to settle for a short-side platoon role in left field recently, sharing the position with Colton Cowser. For the year, Hays has a .239/.298/.381 slash line with three homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs scored, seven doubles and no stolen bases over 45 contests.