Hays went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.
Hays restored the lead for the Orioles at 4-3 by leading off the fifth inning with a solo shot. He's gone deep three times in June while adding a .271/.300/.500 slash line, 13 RBI and six runs scored in 12 contests this month. The batting has dropped a little bit, but it's nice to see the outfielder tap into a bit more power. For the season, he's posted eight homers, 35 RBI, 29 runs, 14 doubles, a .291 batting average and an .815 OPS.