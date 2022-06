Hays went 4-for-4 to hit for the cycle while driving in three and scoring three runs Wednesday against the Nationals.

Hays' performance was even more impressive given that the game ended after six innings due to rain. He has 10 homers on the season, five of which have come across 19 starts in June, during which he's also driven in 18 and scored 14 runs. Hays is quietly having an excellent campaign, maintaining a .287 average with 37 runs scored and 40 RBI across 271 plate appearances.