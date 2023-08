Hays went 2-for-3 with one double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.

Hays extended a modest hitting streak to seven games with a double in the first, then pulled the Orioles to within one with his 13th home run in the sixth. Hays has rebounded from a rough month of July where he hit only .162 to hitting .282 in 71 August at-bats. He is now slashing .284/.332/.463 on the season and maintains a role as the regular cleanup hitter against lefties.