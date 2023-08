Hays sat out of the lineup Saturday and Sunday against the Mets due to some soreness, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hays is a bit banged up after some diving catches in the outfield over the past few days, leading him to be kept out of the starting nine for the last two games versus the Mets. The 28-year-old will now have Monday's team off day to rest up ahead of Tuesday's series opener against Houston.