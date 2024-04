Hays is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

Hays is without a hit in his past 10 at-bats and is 2-for-18 on the season, and he'll take a seat Friday for the second time in Baltimore's past three games. Top prospect Colton Cowser is receiving another start in left field and is 4-for-8 to begin the campaign, and he could take on a larger role if Hays continues to struggle at the plate.