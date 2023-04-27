Hays (hand) remains out of the Orioles' lineup for Thursday's game in Detroit.
It's the second straight game Hays will miss after he suffered a bruised right hand as a result of a hit by pitch Tuesday. Ryan McKenna is getting a start in left field in Hays' absence.
