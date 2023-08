Hays went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Astros.

He supplied all of Baltimore's offense by taking Cristian Javier deep in the fourth inning. It's Hays' 10th long ball of the season but his first since the All-Star break, snapping a 22-game drought, and he's slashing a sluggish .184/.226/.264 to begin the unofficial second half.