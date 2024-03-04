Hays has gone 4-for-13 over his first five Grapefruit League games.

Three of those four hits (one home run, two doubles) have gone for extra bases. The Orioles' outfield looks pretty much set assuming Cedric Mullins' hamstring injury isn't too severe. Hays is projected to see a majority of the playing time in left field after slashing .275/.325/.444 with 16 home runs, 67 RBI, 76 runs scored and five stolen bases in 144 contests last season. Hays doesn't really excel in any one area, but he provides decent numbers in most statistics.