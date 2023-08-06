Hays is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Hays is on the bench for the second straight day, and while the Orioles haven't provided clarity behind the nature of the consecutive absences, the outfielder may be recovering from an injury he picked up in Friday's 10-3 win. Whether Hays is dealing with an injury or not, fantasy managers in weekly leagues will still want to verify that he's back in the lineup Tuesday, when the Orioles open a six-game week with a matchup with the Astros.