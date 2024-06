Hays (ribs) had X-rays come back negative but is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sunreports.

Hays was hit by a pitch in the ribs Thursday against the Blue Jays and will be out of the lineup for at least one game as he deals with some bruising. It's possible he's available off the bench Friday. Colton Cowser will move to left field while Cedric Mullins starts in center and bats eighth.