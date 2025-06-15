Povich (2-5) earned the win Sunday over the Angels, allowing three hits and a walk over 3.2 scoreless innings. He struck out four.

After Scott Blewett gave up two runs in the first 2.2 innings, Povich settled things down in his first appearance out of the bullpen this season en route to his first win since April 24. It was an encouraging effort from the left-hander, after he'd given up 12 runs over 14.2 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, Povich sports a 5.15 ERA with a 1.50 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB across 64.2 innings this season. It seems likely that Povich will work behind an opener again in his next appearance, tentatively lined up for next week against the Yankees, following the result Sunday.