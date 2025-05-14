Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed that Povich will make his next start during the Orioles' home series versus the Nationals this weekend, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Povich initially lined up to start Tuesday against the Twins, but after that game was postponed, the Orioles won't have him pitch against Minnesota and will instead push his next start back a few days. Chayce McDermott will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and is expected to make a spot start or serve as a bulk reliever in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Minnesota to fill the gap in the rotation. As Meyer notes, being moved off of a start against a righty-heavy Twins lineup should be more favorable for the left-handed Povich, who now gets to face a Nationals lineup that typically features four lefty bats (James Wood, CJ Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe and Luis Garcia).