Povich and the Orioles won't play the Red Sox as scheduled Thursday, as the game was postponed due to rain.
The two clubs will make up Thursday's contest during a doubleheader Friday, and it's likely that Povich will be given the start in one of the two games. The 25-year-old lefty has already faced the Red Sox once this season, giving up three earned runs and punching out eight batters in 4.1 innings during his season debut March 31.
