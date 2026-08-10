Orioles' Cade Povich: Tagged for three runs Sunday

Povich did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Rangers, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.

Povich opened with two scoreless frames while Baltimore's offense spotted him a five-run lead, but he couldn't maintain the momentum. After allowing a hit and a walk in the third, he surrendered a three-run homer to Brandon Nimmo that accounted for all of the damage against him. The outing was a stark contrast to his first start since returning to the rotation, when he delivered six scoreless innings. Through 28.1 major-league innings this season, Povich owns a 4.45 ERA with a 21:10 K:BB. He's currently slated to start Saturday against the Rays, though Chris Bassitt's (back) impending return from the injured list could alter those plans.