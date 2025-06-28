Povich (hip) made a minor-league rehab start for Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits and one walk in 4.1 innings. He struck out three.

Povich was not sharp in his first rehab outing, but he was encouragingly able to throw 75 pitches. The Orioles have not yet announced whether the left-hander will require another appearance in the minors. Before going on the injured list with left hip inflammation, Povich logged a 5.15 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 68:23 K:BB across 64.2 frames (13 outings).