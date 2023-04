Baumler will open the season on the 60-day injured list after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in the offseason, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Baumler was shut down last July due to shoulder inflammation, and he's had an operation to address it. He made his debut in affiliated ball last season, posting a 1.54 ERA and 20:7 K:BB across 11.2 innings for Single-A Delmarva. It is unclear if he will be able to pitch in 2023.